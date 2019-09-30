Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Wills Financial Group Trimmed Its Stake; Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Kepos Capital LP Boosted Its Stake

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 2,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, down from 34,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 28,675 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 23,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.42M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28,182 shares to 24,745 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 39,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,494 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 9,173 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Lc has 0.16% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 14,127 shares. Spc Financial accumulated 9,410 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Group reported 1,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth owns 5,000 shares. Sailingstone Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 1.11% or 116,006 shares in its portfolio. Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 4,390 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.50M shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,662 shares. Madison Inv Inc stated it has 241,872 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs owns 97,433 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio has 282,857 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Com reported 21,858 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.18% or 6,258 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triangle Wealth Mngmt accumulated 14,560 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Grassi Invest Management has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon Financial Gp holds 1.25% or 36,890 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Advisors Llc has invested 6.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 17,700 are held by Montgomery Inv. First Allied Advisory invested in 376,785 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 249.59M shares or 23.74% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Management has 92,349 shares for 4.81% of their portfolio. Park Circle Company holds 2.09% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 38,690 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Becker Capital Mngmt owns 2.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 369,795 shares. Golub Limited Com owns 233,155 shares. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 2.53M shares. Old West Mngmt Lc has 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Intl Invsts holds 4.74 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.