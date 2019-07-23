Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Wealth Architects Raised Holding; As Moody’s (MCO) Shares Rose, Blue Edge Capital Decreased Position

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $207.22. About 19.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 1,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39B, down from 9,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $202.27. About 382,223 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 06/03/2018 – AXA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To One Cmbs Class Of The Bancorp Commercial Mortgage 2018-CRE3 Trust; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa2 Rating To Indonesia’s New Samurai Shelf Programme And Definitive Baa2 Rating To Drawdowns Under The Programme; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Port Of Olympia, Wa’s Golt Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hospital For Special Surgery’s (NY) Ser. 2018; Stable Outlook; 23/03/2018 – South Africa’s Treasury welcomes Moody’s rating reprieve; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Program (P)Aaa Rating To Ida’s Global Debt Issuance Facility; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Concludes Review On 27 Argentine Bond Funds

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 4,348 shares to 59,256 shares, valued at $7.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 308,480 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 268 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Co reported 1,616 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 22,311 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Liability holds 6,875 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Co owns 169,854 shares. Fiera Cap has 6.41 million shares for 4.53% of their portfolio. Echo Street Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.44% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 123,033 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.12% or 79,990 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Massachusetts Finance Serv Communications Ma holds 5.23 million shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.13% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.04% stake. Benjamin F Edwards reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 26.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Investment reported 14,385 shares. Academy Capital Tx invested in 96,456 shares. 2,471 are held by Cordasco Fincl Network. Apg Asset Nv holds 6.41M shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,941 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 22,883 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 194,844 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Peddock Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.25% or 21,908 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 60,580 shares. The New York-based King Wealth has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, First Business Fincl Inc has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tru Of Vermont reported 170,941 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,324 shares. 12,400 were accumulated by Dodge Cox. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh holds 14,906 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.