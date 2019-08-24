Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Wealth Architects Has Upped Position; Wagner Bowman Management Increases Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Limited reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspiriant Ltd Liability has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dt Investment Prtnrs Lc holds 1,679 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 3.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gam Ag stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 5.49% or 77,404 shares. Regis Co Limited Liability Co reported 4,920 shares. Signature Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 139,369 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc stated it has 163,756 shares. Jrm Counsel Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 33,352 shares. Beaumont Fin Limited owns 106,159 shares. 136,875 were reported by Freestone Capital Liability Com. Sanders Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.13 million shares stake. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,493 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,361 are held by First Trust Advsr L P. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 38,400 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 12,642 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 166,637 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 232,948 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 55,505 shares. Advisor Lc reported 3,335 shares. Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 16,144 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,225 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Service has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 900 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation owns 62,646 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 118,193 shares stake.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.