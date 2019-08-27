Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Trust Company Of Virginia Has Lowered Position by $4.30 Million; Hmi Capital Has Lowered Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding by $1.68 Million

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 22,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, down from 86,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 16.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 1.78 million shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q NET INCOME 2.5B RUPEES, EST. 2.48B; 27/03/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility with MidCap Financial; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global Management Prop Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A’; 26/05/2018 – NASA Administrator Reflects on Legacy Record-Breaking Skylab, Apollo Astronaut; 08/05/2018 – U.S. private equity fund Apollo walks away from First Group offer; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Management Holdings’ Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Ltd Company accumulated 3.53% or 58,399 shares. Bkd Wealth Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 49,410 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 14,621 shares. The New York-based Asset Strategies has invested 2.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farmers Merchants Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 147,665 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 173,650 shares. Sonata Cap holds 2.31% or 16,344 shares in its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management Inc reported 100,259 shares. Moon Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 21,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 2.94% or 27,716 shares. Assets Invest Ltd Co owns 52,500 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Sit Invest Associates Incorporated holds 1.56% or 259,975 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A, New York-based fund reported 80,637 shares. First City Capital Mgmt holds 1.08% or 7,889 shares. Bangor Financial Bank has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,845 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,694 shares to 186,826 shares, valued at $30.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Management Ri holds 0.09% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 7,700 shares. Sigma Planning owns 28,341 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,020 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company has 3.62% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 3.58M shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 14,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 22,424 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.25 million shares. Markel has invested 0.47% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Rbf reported 10,000 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 64,483 shares. Putnam Llc has 450,384 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4.51M shares. Hollencrest Capital has 15,031 shares.

