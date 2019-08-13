Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Its Position by $2.08 Million; Portolan Capital Management Upped Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stake by $367,570; Share Price Rose

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $9.21 during the last trading session, reaching $209.69. About 38.27 million shares traded or 41.76% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 10,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 294,318 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47 million, up from 283,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 175,925 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.21M shares. Kbc Gp Incorporated Nv accumulated 1.69M shares or 2.65% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 179,038 shares. Gladius Capital LP accumulated 70,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Roundview Lc owns 66,617 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp holds 0.61% or 25,961 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 93,007 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 134,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 178,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 2,313 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.04 million were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 18,439 shares. The California-based Lederer & Associates Invest Counsel Ca has invested 4.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 21,643 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 34,000 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 8,754 shares to 144,244 shares, valued at $18.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $56,479 activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 223,448 shares to 438,167 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd. by 93,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,106 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 101,380 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 2,780 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 157,717 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 28,508 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp reported 2,402 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 49,760 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 12,309 shares. Eam Investors owns 83,789 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 61,748 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 792,762 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.09% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 1.48 million shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0.02% stake. Teton reported 598,428 shares.