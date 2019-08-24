Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Lowered Holding by $467,964; Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 70,573 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 73,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 30,951 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 586,753 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.45M, up from 555,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,587 shares to 185,368 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

