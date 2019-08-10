Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Paradigm Financial Advisors Raised Its Stake; As Oneok (OKE) Market Valuation Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Holding

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 52,763 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 46,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3100.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 93,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,448 shares to 6,183 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,633 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK Inc (New) (OKE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company owns 312 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,776 shares. 66,553 are owned by First National Trust Com. Jennison Ltd Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 4,350 were reported by Counselors. Axa invested in 46,135 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 6,545 shares in its portfolio. 117,382 were accumulated by Heronetta Mngmt Lp. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested in 0.02% or 613 shares. Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 131,124 were reported by Mariner Llc. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 1.08M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc reported 3,677 shares.