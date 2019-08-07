Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lifted Holding; Night Owl Capital Management Upped Ringcentral (RNG) Holding by $3.15 Million as Stock Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $195.38. About 1.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 15,978 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart Inc has 2.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cim Investment Mangement owns 19,121 shares. 7.67 million are owned by Pnc Fincl. Harvey Prtnrs Llc owns 21,000 shares for 6.6% of their portfolio. Mondrian Inv Prns invested in 2.49% or 415,317 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Freestone Capital Hldgs Lc has invested 7.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). David R Rahn And Assoc has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,482 shares. Artisan Lp accumulated 0.19% or 517,002 shares. Bath Savings owns 111,908 shares. First United National Bank & Trust invested in 14,368 shares. Washington Trust owns 284,001 shares. First Lp accumulated 1.25 million shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Co Ma has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Co has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How To Leverage an Upward Price Move While Limiting Risk – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts boost RingCentral after upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What More Can RingCentral Add To Its Platform? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RingCentral Ranked Highest for Growth and Innovation in 2019 Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Radar Report – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RingCentral Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 12, 2019 – Ringcentral Inc (RNG) COO David Sipes Sold $1.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.