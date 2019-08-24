Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Nbw Capital Trimmed by $337,743 Its Holding; As Mediwound LTD (MDWD) Stock Declined, Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Decreased Its Position

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 78,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.87% . The institutional investor held 3.35 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77M, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Mediwound Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 68,374 shares traded. MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has declined 53.77% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MDWD News: 10/05/2018 – MediWound Anticipates Completing Enrollment of NexoBrid Phase 3 DETECT Study Mid-2018; 09/04/2018 – MediWound’s NexoBrid® to be Highlighted in Presentations at the American Burn Association 50th Annual Meeting Being Held on; 29/05/2018 – FDA Clears Development Pathway for NexoBrid for Sulfur Mustard Injuries; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND RETAINS INVESTMENT BANK OVER `STRATEGIC TRANSACTION’; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – FDA ALSO AGREED THAT SINGLE ANIMAL SPECIES TRIALS WOULD SUFFICE, SUBJECT TO ADEQUATE SAFETY AND EFFICIENCY DATA FROM PLANNED STUDIES; 29/05/2018 – MediWound: FDA Also Agreed Single Animal Species Trials Would Suffice; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND GETS INTEREST FROM MORE POTENTIAL PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 MediWound 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 1,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 58,746 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, down from 60,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 43,970 shares to 114,455 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 86,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

More notable recent MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) CEO Sharon Malka on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MediWound to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on August 13 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vericel nabs North American rights to MediWound’s NexoBrid – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MediWound to Host Analyst Day on its Innovative Product EscharEx® for Debridement of Chronic Wounds – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2019: SRPT,NK,MDWD – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 46,800 shares to 407,943 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 16,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).