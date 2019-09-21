Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Upped Position by $394,000; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shares Rose While Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Cut Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 27,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 212,446 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, down from 240,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.51M shares traded or 83.96% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67 million for 15.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $62.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 58,022 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $318.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 2.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company, which manages about $30.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,140 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.