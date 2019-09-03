Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Independent Investors Has Trimmed Position by $72.87 Billion; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Its Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Position by $8.96 Million; Market Value Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57 million, down from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 307,161 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 383,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10M, down from 383,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 14.45M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $903.94M for 17.73 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 245,166 shares to 702,839 shares, valued at $83.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 28,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

