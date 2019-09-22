Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased by $2.44 Million Its Position; Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Holder Df Dent & Co Has Trimmed Holding as Shares Declined

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 33,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 75,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 109,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 437,500 shares traded or 71.32% up from the average. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 60.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL)

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.84M for 12.35 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,146 shares to 273,173 shares, valued at $132.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Lab N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 11,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

