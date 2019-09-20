Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Haverford Financial Services Trimmed Its Stake by $589,030; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Middleton & Co Has Lowered Position by $602,426

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 41,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, down from 44,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.5. About 754,534 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 73,403 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, down from 76,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.52 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.56 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.