Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Dock Street Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Presima Cut Its Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Holding by $18.75 Million

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 694,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 558,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.31M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 558,900 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 21,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 167,750 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.20 million, down from 189,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.06. About 13.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Third Quarter Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Healthcare Trust Of America Still An Investment Grade REIT For Any Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Healthcare Trust Of America Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Trust America: 4.6% Yield At Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $87.75M for 16.92 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.