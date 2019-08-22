Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Boys Arnold & Co Lifted by $21.13 Million Its Position; Polar Securities Lowered Its Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $13.99 Million as Share Value Declined

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 186,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 6,328 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480,000, down from 192,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 678,485 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.46M for 6.30 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 27,000 shares to 227,000 shares, valued at $37.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Habit Restaurants Inc by 308,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Fifth Third Bank owns 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 12,742 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated accumulated 30,553 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,563 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 21,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 8,592 shares. Ifrah invested in 3,512 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 15,919 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,216 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 475,116 shares. Proshare Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 57,005 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 1.36 million shares. Heritage Investors Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm, Connecticut-based fund reported 186,830 shares. Somerset Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 10,703 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 44,878 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 3.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 278,688 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61.06 million shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arcadia Inv Management Mi stated it has 52,714 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Overbrook Management has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First National Bank Of Omaha stated it has 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bender Robert And Associate invested in 12.06% or 129,605 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt has 287,871 shares. Glovista Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,347 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has 1.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 173,526 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.