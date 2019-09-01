Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Westover Capital Advisors Boosted Stake; Wynnefield Capital Has Cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Position as Market Value Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 36,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $695.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 268,425 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss $9.3M; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 09/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: 7th Fleet Commander Tours TSC Great Lakes and Learning Sites; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.