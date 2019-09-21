Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Wealthquest Lifted Holding; As Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Stock Declined, Aristotle Fund LP Has Lowered Holding by $954,000

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 3,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,579 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, up from 13,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc. (SPG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $959,000, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.04. About 1.39 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $932.23 million for 12.71 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 14,389 shares. Westwood Hldg Gru Incorporated reported 373,965 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Principal Gru holds 0.64% or 4.43M shares. Hartford Investment Management Communication owns 44,158 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Virtu Limited Co owns 2,046 shares. Intact Inv Management Inc holds 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 38,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Caxton Assoc LP accumulated 7,063 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Communication has 0.04% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 400 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 185 shares. Moreover, Garland Mngmt has 2.43% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 3,332 are held by Brinker Cap Inc. Raymond James Trust Na owns 7,273 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 489,845 shares in its portfolio.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 17,105 shares to 219,423 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 15,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,092 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC).