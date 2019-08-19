Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Suncoast Equity Management Upped by $353,997 Its Stake; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $524,400

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 64,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, down from 70,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 3.66M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $211.79. About 13.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.30 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares to 17,659 shares, valued at $31.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.