Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Psagot Investment House LTD Cut Stake by $592,137; Parus Finance Uk LTD Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 388,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.80M, up from 383,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 11.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Takes Steps to Calm Facebook Employees; 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 21/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers:; 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: WRAL is live as Facebook CEO appears before Congress for a second day of testimony; 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg agrees to have EU hearing live-streamed; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: A Tense Exchange Involving Palantir; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Launches Blockchain Initiative Amid Executive Shakeup: Report — MarketWatch

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,362 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.03 million, down from 166,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 25.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advsr Lp invested in 0.69% or 10,168 shares. Maryland-based Sol Cap Management Co has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eagle Asset Management owns 37,002 shares. 48,000 were reported by Corvex Lp. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.39% or 29,048 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wafra holds 154,815 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Com owns 18,533 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Beacon Financial Group has invested 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M&R Cap accumulated 0.65% or 14,825 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Cap Mngmt has 3.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.50 million shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Limited Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 693,958 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Financial In owns 1.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,000 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 2% or 24,860 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 1.64% or 113,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.34 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability owns 54,246 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 1,209 shares. 10,284 were accumulated by Chilton Ltd Liability. 25,890 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Corsair Cap LP invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meyer Handelman Co reported 1.41% stake. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 626,158 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Archon Llc holds 3.78% or 94,500 shares in its portfolio.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mo(Gm) (NYSE:GM) by 70,841 shares to 132,015 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (NYSE:JPM) by 119,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Le(Iei (IEI).