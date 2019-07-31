Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Motco Upped Holding by $312,984; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shares Rose While Ci Investments Has Lowered Its Holding

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 691,052 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR)

Motco increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66M, up from 64,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares to 104,079 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Inst (ABEMX) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,799 shares, and cut its stake in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset holds 2.78% or 198,164 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability reported 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eaton Vance has 6.50M shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bancorp has 3.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ohio-based Keystone Financial Planning Incorporated has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Lp accumulated 530,927 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Com stated it has 282,181 shares. Forbes J M Com Ltd Liability Partnership reported 48,534 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bp Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 478,000 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc reported 271,189 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miles Cap Inc holds 1.84% or 11,178 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.14% or 15,973 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 3.95% or 52,521 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated accumulated 146 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 31,852 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Strs Ohio invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 272,228 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 14,510 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.23% or 261,778 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 53,968 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 136,868 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 3.39M shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 6,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 2,966 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 50,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Colony Gru Lc invested in 0.1% or 23,940 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 44,467 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $153.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 212,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).