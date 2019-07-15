Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Miller Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Beech Hill Advisors Lifted Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $332,640 as Shares Rose

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 2,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,420 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 10,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 12.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $144.76. About 3.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 77,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,506 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.17 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 3,200 shares to 9,964 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.