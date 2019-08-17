Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Ledyard National Bank Has Upped Position; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Value Rose While Wendell David Associates Upped Position by $1.23 Million

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 33,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31 million, up from 28,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 697,411 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 3,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 149,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49M, up from 146,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Advsrs, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,264 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company owns 54,508 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Penobscot Mngmt Communications has 0.79% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 14,921 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt reported 8,333 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 0.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Murphy Cap Mngmt invested in 7,374 shares. Cubic Asset Management has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,920 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.01% or 10,973 shares. 2,232 were accumulated by Ballentine Prtnrs Lc. Moreover, Daiwa Group has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 13,801 shares. Haverford has 343,327 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 34,389 shares. Hendley And Incorporated has 0.67% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Evergreen Limited accumulated 0.34% or 13,616 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 14,305 shares to 3,567 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 7,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,720 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Group Limited Liability Com holds 3.62% or 19,069 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability stated it has 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10,351 are owned by Mraz Amerine And Associate. Spc Financial invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yhb Invest Advisors invested 3.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gibson Ltd accumulated 2,378 shares. Garde Cap stated it has 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 254,770 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba reported 0.29% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1.80 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 3.08% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested in 54,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Accuvest reported 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,421 are owned by Private Mngmt Grp Inc.