Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Horan Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $501,039; Tradition Capital Management Lifted Its Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Holding

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 32,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 214,284 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 181,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.44 million shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 30,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Llc has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mathes Com owns 21,938 shares. Sta Wealth Management Lc invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 144,670 were reported by Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 5,382 shares. Utd Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 121,490 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 13,233 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A holds 80,637 shares. Css Il holds 0.14% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Eos Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 28,385 shares or 1.74% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Glovista Invests has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First United Bancorporation Trust holds 1.68% or 14,368 shares. Capital Invest Serv Of America has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverpark Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Amer Mgmt Corporation holds 96,688 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr B by 13,124 shares to 52,604 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,264 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Limited Liability Company owns 4.57% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.18M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 658,826 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 0.07% or 49,818 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 44,089 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 1,531 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn invested 0.62% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 273 shares. 80,933 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.19% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 37,852 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 158,000 shares stake. Moreover, Haverford has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Washington Trust Bancorp holds 0.01% or 2,054 shares. Secor Capital LP accumulated 0.44% or 66,873 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.