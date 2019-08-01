Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Hilton Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $342.95. About 1.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,046 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 17,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $217.38. About 14.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.58 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 273,222 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Campbell And Adviser Limited Com has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Gladius Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pitcairn has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ima Wealth reported 4,034 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 68,237 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital accumulated 7,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stellar Cap Mgmt reported 1,121 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc reported 0.02% stake. Canandaigua Bank Tru stated it has 10,009 shares. Stewart & Patten Co Lc owns 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,100 shares. Moreover, Caprock Group Incorporated has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iberiabank Corp reported 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cleararc Inc accumulated 8,080 shares. Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Finance Inc owns 269,991 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 198,164 were reported by Ami Asset. Guardian Investment Mngmt accumulated 33,647 shares or 5.53% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 4.68 million shares. Swift Run Management Lc holds 1,858 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc reported 41,647 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,154 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 308,519 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 7,706 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 144,831 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benedict Advsrs holds 3.14% or 38,073 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1.66% stake. 3.21 million were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares to 2,240 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).