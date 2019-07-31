Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While David R Rahn & Associates Has Lifted by $527,688 Its Stake; Phocas Financial Has Boosted Its Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Stake by $468,418 as Stock Value Rose

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 13,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,667 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 824,053 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares to 3,505 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,355 shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

