Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Coe Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Rice Hall James & Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Pool (POOL)

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 562.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 4,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,922 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.44M, up from 319,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $182.37. About 172,610 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,155 shares to 22,410 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 21,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,310 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

