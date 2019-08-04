Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Aspiriant Has Boosted Its Position; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position Boosted by Pecaut & Company

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, up from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe & reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 116,445 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 2.88 million shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability Company holds 2.59% or 178,844 shares. Beck Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,138 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.6% or 3.82 million shares in its portfolio. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 57,681 shares. Pure Fin Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callahan Limited Company accumulated 107,355 shares. 187,939 were reported by Locust Wood Advisers. Whittier Commerce holds 391,549 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 300 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 7,189 shares to 4,417 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 6,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,791 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).