Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Affinity Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake; Lone Pine Capital Boosted Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI)

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63M, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76 million, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $7.5 during the last trading session, reaching $652.5. About 526,077 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 10,698 shares to 95,438 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 199,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,310 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 599,600 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $1.21 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,396 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

