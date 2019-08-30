Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Advisory Services Network Has Upped by $1.29 Million Its Position; Antares Pharma Com (ATRS) Market Valuation Rose While Essex Investment Management Co Raised Stake

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc Com (ATRS) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 166,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The hedge fund held 672,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 506,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 579,823 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 6,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 124,269 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.61 million, up from 117,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 14.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

