Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Wealth Architects Llc; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Lowered Its Stake by $817,098

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, down from 87,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management owns 2,968 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt has invested 3.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.79% or 54,137 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers Inc owns 964 shares. Menta Capital has 0.37% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,400 shares. Regal Advsr Limited Com reported 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Diversified holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,850 shares. Confluence Invest Ltd Com has 125,055 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,569 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Broderick Brian C holds 2.06% or 30,002 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited stated it has 87,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Advisory has 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Albion Group Ut holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 61,519 shares.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 7,993 shares to 22,421 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 138,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

