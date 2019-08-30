Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Snow Capital Management Lp; As Gentex (GNTX) Share Value Rose, Lvz Advisors Decreased Holding

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 740,116 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 109,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 261,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.61M, up from 152,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $207.58. About 15.09M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I by 41,946 shares to 566,644 shares, valued at $28.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 525,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,405 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Inv Counsel, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,090 shares. 3.75 million were accumulated by Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp. Sarasin & Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Star Asset Mgmt Inc owns 116,835 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 198,907 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 542,985 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Alley Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.17% or 38,849 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.07% or 1.55 million shares. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 1.08% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 35,004 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Loeb Prns has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Broadview Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 6.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,549 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 29,783 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.61 million shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com stated it has 344,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association invested in 41,213 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 16,724 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 1.64M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited holds 106,800 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 9,165 shares. Epoch Inv Partners Inc accumulated 161,804 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 662,155 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 12,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 15,202 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Omers Administration owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 23,000 shares.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares to 341,527 shares, valued at $38.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv.