Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Shelton Capital Management; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 383.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 24,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 30,485 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 6,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/03/2018 – IPOs Rise 17% Worldwide This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 04/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 18/04/2018 – Are Investors Looking a Gift Horse in the Mouth With Goldman Earnings? (Video); 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 06/04/2018 – Goldman: How China could fight back next; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 1.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Iberiabank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Korea Invest stated it has 382,808 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Tegean Cap Mngmt invested in 9.14% or 70,000 shares. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.44% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 25,290 shares. Amarillo Natl Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Investors has invested 0.67% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 64,423 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cls Investments Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gabelli Funds Limited has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 86,934 are held by Qci Asset New York.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,121 shares to 39,014 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,375 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

