Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Hartford Financial Management Inc; Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Cut Its Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $1.62 Million

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,134 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 12,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $209.1. About 10.29M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.16. About 2.11 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability reported 6,004 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fundx Gp Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keystone Fincl Planning invested in 1.02% or 10,834 shares. Rockland reported 19,670 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen Lawrence B has 33,295 shares for 4.45% of their portfolio. Boston Research Inc has 28,100 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 345,040 shares. Jmg Group Limited reported 1,263 shares. 40,586 were accumulated by Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Montag A And Associates reported 71,019 shares. First Manhattan holds 3.14 million shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. 1,150 are held by Lifeplan Grp Inc. Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 20,273 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 126,893 were reported by Conning.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Norinchukin Bank The has 175,350 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 1.04% or 183,834 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 8,173 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank reported 0.22% stake. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Lc has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.44% or 182,600 shares. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 324,462 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 0.73% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sterneck Cap Management Lc invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barometer Capital Mngmt holds 1.72% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 94,892 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,159 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pettyjohn Wood White reported 34,088 shares.