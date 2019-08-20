Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc; Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Stock Value Declined While Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Boosted Its Stake

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 17.29M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $126.46. About 594,329 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2.25 million shares stake. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 24,149 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Mondrian Invest Ptnrs Limited invested in 415,317 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Global Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 3.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,067 shares. Beacon Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 921 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 6,753 shares. Guild Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 20,026 shares or 4.96% of the stock. Blackhill Cap Incorporated has invested 2.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Elm Advsrs stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 17.08M shares. Cs Mckee LP holds 4.24% or 254,770 shares in its portfolio. Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 36,467 shares. Asset Mngmt Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 7.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,326 shares. Ghp Inc owns 49,758 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio.