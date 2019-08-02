Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Broderick Brian C; Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Holder Hilltop Holdings Has Trimmed Stake by $2.19 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,037 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $202.32. About 15.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 99,412 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 562,373 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 661,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 57,444 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 406,816 shares. Usca Ria Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 10,410 shares. 9,974 are owned by Quantum Cap Mgmt. Sit Investment Assoc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 195,101 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Co accumulated 93,446 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cibc invested in 12,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability reported 128,659 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.01% stake. Amer Rech And Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Fiera accumulated 13,167 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 475,245 shares. Cohen And Steers owns 12,827 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 89,951 shares to 100,528 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,530 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Mgmt accumulated 87,486 shares or 1.86% of the stock. 29,549 were accumulated by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. Wagner Bowman holds 1% or 22,061 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Llc invested in 4,169 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 271,284 shares. Noesis Mangement holds 0% or 12,676 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 2.43 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Cap Management Associate Ny owns 2.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,019 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 2.02% or 9.83 million shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,733 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates accumulated 7,088 shares. 194,100 are held by Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Com. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,550 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs reported 19,184 shares.