Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Athena Capital Advisors Llc; Foot Locker (FL) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Raised Stake

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 3.45 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 18,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 79,600 shares to 338,300 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Foot Locker Is Kicking Itself After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Rebounds Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Foot Locker Earnings: 3 Numbers to Watch – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “All The Companies And Brands That Show Up In Lil Nas X’s ‘Panini’ – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,626 shares to 1,569 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,347 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

