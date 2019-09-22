Apple (AAPL) Stake Lifted by Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Price Declined, Park West Asset Management Lifted by $34.91 Million Its Holding

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 2,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,563 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.58 million, up from 60,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 349,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180.78M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 784,799 shares traded or 33.04% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gam Holdings Ag reported 10,509 shares. Cardinal Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct holds 297,326 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 97,636 shares. Cls Invests Lc invested in 343 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6,845 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 64,687 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 5,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 177 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv reported 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 39,173 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 8,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfenex Inc (NYSEMKT:PFNX) by 200,000 shares to 853,132 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 1,075 shares. Swedbank owns 4.21 million shares. 11,363 were accumulated by Tealwood Asset Mgmt. Sigma Counselors Inc accumulated 40,548 shares. Paragon Limited has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investment House Llc has 269,733 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs owns 378,250 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,471 shares. Fruth Management holds 10,994 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Prtnrs owns 537,700 shares or 9.01% of their US portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Co stated it has 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greystone Managed reported 80,546 shares. Mitchell Mgmt owns 52,595 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 3,683 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.96% or 84,928 shares.

