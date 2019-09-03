Apple (AAPL) Stake Increased by First National Bank Of Omaha; As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Share Price Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Has Upped Position

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2231.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 200,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 209,875 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $205.38. About 15.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 37.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora invested 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Counsel has invested 1.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 9,712 were accumulated by Private Management Grp. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Virginia-based Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lvw Lc has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 86,941 shares in its portfolio. 13,477 were reported by Beacon Gp. 202,400 are owned by Crystal Rock Capital Management. Natixis LP owns 1.65M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 16,352 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pointstate Capital LP holds 0.16% or 290,300 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 70,399 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares to 323,268 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,108 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit – Longbow – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters has invested 9.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment Management has invested 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bennicas & Assocs reported 4,623 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 177,539 were reported by Trillium Asset Mgmt. Horseman Cap Mgmt owns 1.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,400 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx reported 29,528 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Diker Mgmt Lc invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerville Kurt F owns 104,615 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability has 107,355 shares. Needham Inv Management Lc has invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Scotia has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 917,519 shares. Addenda Cap holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,334 shares.