Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Wharton Business Group Llc; Brighton Jones Has Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $515,188; Valuation Rose

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $96.75. About 2.11M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14 million, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 8.65 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74B and $966.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,604 shares to 501,559 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 261,185 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 271,189 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Mgmt Ltd Company has 3,300 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. 20,291 are owned by Athena Capital. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,165 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners has 10,087 shares. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 2.82% or 58,041 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 2.28% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 123,147 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3,004 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jmg Fin Group reported 1,263 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 9,461 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 2.24% or 147,314 shares. 6,300 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company. Freestone Ltd Liability Com accumulated 26,692 shares. Caprock Group Inc holds 19,195 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt holds 116,041 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Notis reported 13,316 shares. Hartford Mgmt Com stated it has 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 79,412 shares. Cls Invs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 214,693 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Svcs Corporation holds 0.31% or 19,022 shares. Moreover, Dupont Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 57,840 shares. 41,439 are held by Paloma Partners Mgmt. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.13% or 29,430 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.55 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,399 shares to 5,718 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 34,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Electron Corp (NYSE:TMO).