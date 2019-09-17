Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Has Decreased by $551,448 Its Stake

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 9.95M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 334,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.35M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 billion, up from 10.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 13.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 66,720 shares to 6.33 million shares, valued at $502.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 495,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.88M shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 24,106 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Incorporated invested 3.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westfield Management Company Lp accumulated 1.71M shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Gru has 2.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 93,726 shares or 8.36% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 1.3% stake. Mariner Llc reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Etrade Cap stated it has 53,923 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Ltd Co holds 7.35% or 53,859 shares. Essex Inv Ltd Llc owns 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,526 shares. Moreover, Fruth Invest has 0.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,994 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta has 93,717 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 171,951 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Corp owns 120,697 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.66 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.