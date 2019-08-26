Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc; Diamond Hill Capital Management Holding in Vail Resorts (MTN) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 47,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 502,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.12M, up from 454,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $237.81. About 139,551 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $205.35. About 22.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Advisors reported 185,246 shares stake. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Service stated it has 30,633 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 20,480 shares. Boston Research Mgmt holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,100 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Virginia-based Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stellar Management Limited Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 4,063 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na owns 122,851 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Washington holds 19,428 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has 562,812 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Independent Invsts has invested 27.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dillon Incorporated has 6.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 111,860 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,564 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Hanson Mcclain holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 4,033 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.18% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 6,249 shares. Private Advisor Limited Com holds 2,763 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tobam has invested 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Cornerstone has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Bahl & Gaynor has 0.04% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 20,296 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Cwm holds 109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Land Buildings Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 93,700 shares or 4.99% of the stock. Rice Hall James Associate Lc accumulated 166,838 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 117,002 shares in its portfolio.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 11,969 shares to 120,745 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,906 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Flow Inc..