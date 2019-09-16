Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Smith Asset Management Group Lp; Paragon Capital Management Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 15,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 546,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.12 million, up from 530,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 13.46M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 7.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple (AAPL): Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Intact – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gw Henssler And Associates has invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Assets Invest Mgmt has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,500 shares. Moreover, Legacy Cap Ptnrs has 5.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 2.14M shares. Winfield Assocs has 4.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 189,037 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 39,835 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,249 shares. Baxter Bros owns 8,232 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1,246 shares. 23,810 were reported by Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca. Cetera Advisor Limited Co, California-based fund reported 279,147 shares. Check Capital Ca owns 11,818 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Round Table Svcs reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proffitt Goodson reported 0.44% stake.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31,432 shares to 387,146 shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 51,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,243 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.21 million shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 596,173 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management holds 1.3% or 305,228 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 17,832 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,037 shares. 378,636 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. The Ohio-based Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Limited Co stated it has 4.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C Grp Holdg A S invested in 3.96 million shares or 6.59% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,145 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 61,984 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Lathrop Management stated it has 6.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co accumulated 729,554 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Communication reported 148,392 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 3.05% or 124,781 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.