Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Northstar Group Inc; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position Upped by Union Bankshares Corp

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 3.45M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Ltd invested in 0.54% or 8,400 shares. 297,799 were reported by Waters Parkerson Ltd Com. Trust Of Oklahoma invested in 10,815 shares. 1.89 million are owned by Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Reliance Of Delaware holds 31,860 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.74% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 378,400 are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Horrell Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Waverton Invest Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). California-based American Money Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.64% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 795,011 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. Smith Salley Assoc invested in 0.2% or 14,258 shares. Agf Investments Incorporated reported 1.42% stake. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 501,465 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,105 shares to 41,631 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,252 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp holds 7,132 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Prtn Lc holds 2.16% or 106,159 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has 2.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 43.32M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fragasso Gp Inc accumulated 20,871 shares. Fruth Invest Management has invested 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 124,990 shares. 9.94 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Inverness Counsel Limited Ny holds 2.08% or 201,360 shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Ltd stated it has 4.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 543,640 shares. State Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd has 11,627 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.57% or 562,812 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has 2.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,566 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt owns 6,690 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio.

