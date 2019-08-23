Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Boeing (BA) Share Value Declined While Halsey Associates Has Upped Its Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $208.81. About 10.57 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $12.64 during the last trading session, reaching $367.05. About 4.62 million shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 1,566 shares to 55,795 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,657 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 4,074 shares to 426,700 shares, valued at $120.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 12,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,286 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG).

