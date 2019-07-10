Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Shareholder Albert D Mason Has Decreased by $1.25 Million Its Position

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99M, up from 56,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 3.10M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: VHC,AAPL,PRGS,VRRM,JKS – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in June – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Employees Are Testing its Credit Card – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 13,755 shares to 17,142 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,927 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates holds 1.92% or 65,400 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Trust holds 0.4% or 19,670 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Lc holds 18,206 shares. Corporation holds 1.01% or 24,419 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited owns 2,200 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,090 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsr holds 2.08% or 136,660 shares. 20,480 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Ledyard National Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 149,995 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Com reported 275,345 shares. 10 holds 0.16% or 3,847 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 20,273 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.42 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 8.26M shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.54M shares.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.71 million for 28.96 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiserv Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FlexWage Empowers People with More Ways to Access Their Pay – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications Limited Liability Co has 1.52% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Allstate holds 0.14% or 57,655 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private holds 177,487 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,120 shares. 14,593 are held by Fiduciary Trust. Hightower Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 17,855 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moors Cabot Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 61,472 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 3,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 0.35% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 25,552 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 1,130 shares.