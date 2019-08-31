Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Upped by Vantage Investment Partners Llc; Cacti Asset Management Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Trimmed by $385,950 as Market Value Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 210,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.58M, down from 212,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F

