Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Upped by Kanawha Capital Management Llc; Mosaic Co (MOS) Share Value Declined While Flippin Bruce & Porter Lifted Its Holding

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 61.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 21,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 57,601 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 35,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 587,985 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 93,192 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.45M, up from 91,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $220.59. About 5.75M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,170 shares to 38,349 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southrn (NYSE:NSC) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,762 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 3.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willow Creek Wealth has 11,078 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Alexandria Llc invested in 1.97% or 69,640 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Excalibur Mngmt has 19,229 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold And reported 135,894 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 0.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Markel Corporation invested in 0.88% or 290,485 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 426,120 shares. Moreover, Round Table Limited Liability Corp has 0.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,850 shares. Nadler Finance Gru Incorporated holds 47,429 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Management De invested in 36,280 shares. Capstone Fin Advsr holds 50,412 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. 8.00M were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 57,440 shares or 3.89% of the stock.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (NYSE:IR) by 12,228 shares to 13,356 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,971 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV).

