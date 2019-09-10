Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Raised by Private Bank & Trust Co; As Endologix (ELGX) Stock Rose, Holder Nea Management Company Decreased by $13.45 Million Its Position

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 65,384 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42 million, up from 62,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $213.86. About 22.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 167,212 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, up 58.00% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.5 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.27% negative EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. Onopchenko John also bought $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares. The insider Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996. Zenty III Thomas F also bought $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 445 shares. 249,021 were accumulated by Nea Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc reported 46,631 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp And Incorporated has invested 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wright Serv owns 52,928 shares. Ar Asset holds 78,805 shares. Tanaka Capital Mngmt Inc reported 18,399 shares. First Business Ser Inc invested in 11,221 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 23,000 were reported by Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 21,908 shares. Harvey accumulated 6.64% or 72,729 shares. First Interstate Bancorp invested in 73,237 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.5% or 3,783 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 626,158 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 31,430 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 83,747 shares to 712,355 shares, valued at $46.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,432 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

