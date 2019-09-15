Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Increased by Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc; Lau Associates Cut Its Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Holding by $9.39 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 3.76M shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 192.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,581 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 2,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in 2019 Q2. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold DD shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Capital has 438 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Novare Mgmt Llc has 0.64% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 189 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt holds 0.28% or 9,464 shares in its portfolio. Investment Advisors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.79% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Mengis Capital Incorporated holds 0.62% or 26,945 shares. 4,852 are owned by North Star Asset Mgmt. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.15% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Grimes, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,967 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company accumulated 22,187 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Llc invested 2.25% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Cibc Markets Corp holds 0.65% or 1.12M shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inv Gp Incorporated has invested 0.09% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12 million for 18.95 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $237.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,920 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

