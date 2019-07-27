Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Increased by Cubic Asset Management Llc; Synovus Financial (SNV) Holding Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,964 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 33,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.42M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,947 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.